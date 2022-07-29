“Aquaman and the lost kingdom” has been in the eye of the storm for months now, especially when the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard captured the attention of fans and the press. Although many believed that the actress would be left out of the plot, it was finally clear that Warner Bros. and DC did not fire her. However, the film has had an important modification: Ben Affleck joined the cast.

This information was confirmed by the film’s own protagonist, Jason Momoa, who has shared an image on his official Instagram with his partner from The Justice League, from the filming set at the WB studios.

Ben Affleck with Jason Momoa from the set of “Aquaman 2”. Photo: @prideofgypsies/Instagram

“BRUCE AND ARTHUR REUNITED. I love you and miss you Ben. WB studio tours just explored the back lot well. Trapped on the set. All great things to come for “AQUAMAN 2″. All my aloha”, Momoa wrote in the description of the post that, so far, has more than 270,000 likes on the social network.

This publication was also accompanied by a story in which Jason jokes about the ‘spoiler’ for “The lost kingdom”.

For now, it is not known in what capacity the Batman of Affleck will engage in the plot. Even so, it is believed that his appearance in the film would have been a replacement for the Michael Keaton version.

As is known, the DCEU has been facing different changes in recent months. According to The Direct, everything indicates that Affleck’s arrival at “Aquaman 2” It is due to the constant delays of “The Flash”a film that would close the passage of Ben as the Men Bat.

If you are excited for the premiere of this sequel to the Atlantean hero, it has emerged that “The lost kingdom” will arrive in theaters on March 17, 2023.