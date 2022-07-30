More than half a year ago Ben Affleck confessed in an interview that his addiction to alcohol was largely due to the fact that he was not happy with his then wife, Jennifer Garner. These words did not go down well in the close circle of the actor. However, the situation between the ex-partner has improved, and it is that the actress of “If I were 30 ″ sent a nice detail to her ex-partner for her marriage with Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Garner is happy for the wedding between Ben Affleck and JLo

A person close to the interpreter of ‘Elektra’ spoke with Hollywood Life magazine. He told how the actress reacted after learning of the marriage between her ex-husband and JLo. “He congratulated Ben Y Jennifer after their wedding in Las Vegas and sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” the source said.

In addition, the informant states that Jennifer Garner she’s glad Affleck is with a woman like Jennifer Lopez. “She is a huge influence. BenAnd everything that garner she always wanted was for him to be happy, healthy and sober,” she said.

“She just wants him to be there for her children. Now, he is all of that,” she noted. “Marriage has punished him, and that is a great weight to bear. garner has gotten rid of. Now you don’t have to worry about him anymore,” she added.

Jennifer Garner is happy with the good influence that JLo is for Ben Affleck. Photo: Elle

Jennifer Lopez supports the friendly relationship between Ben Affleck and his ex-wife

Jennifer Garnerwho is currently dating the businessman John Millermaintains a very good friendship with the interpreter of ‘Batman’, beyond everything that happened in the past.

This benefits the former relationship when making decisions about their children. And furthermore, as reported in Hollywood Life, JLo She is delighted with this good relationship they have, just as she does with Mark Anthonythe father of her two children.