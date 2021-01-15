Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were one of the most famous and besieged couples in the early 2000s. They both admitted that “there was true love” between them; However, the excessive pressure to which they were subjected ended up wearing the relationship down until it broke.

The Batman interpreter recalled how difficult it was for him to cope with harsh criticism and comments from some media towards the ‘Diva of the Bronx’ when he began dating her in 2001.

“People were so mean to her: sexist, racist … Such an ugly and vicious thing was written about her that if you wrote it now, you would literally be fired for saying those things,” said the Hollywood star during her speech in The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.

“Now it’s like she’s being praised and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished. This is how it should be! ”Added Ben Affleck, who is currently in a relationship with actress Ana de Armas, which began in 2019.

As you remember, the video for the song “Jenny from the block”Reproduces how the actor and the singer became the obsession of the paparazzi, through several scenes in which they were captured in intimate moments.

Ben Affleck claimed that, at that time, several tabloid newspapers were supposed to have a story each month. “My relationship with Jennifer Lopez turned out to be that tabloid story at the time that business grew exponentially,” the actor continued. On the other hand, he assured that to this day he continues to be besieged by photographers who wait for him at the door of his house.

