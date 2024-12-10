More focused on his role as a father and his work. It sounds cliché and, in fact, it is. But it is no less true that Ben Affleck considers that right now it is what he needs after having returned, having married, having looked for a house and having divorced in just two and a half years of Jennifer Lopez.

According to a source close to the 52-year-old actor and director, he has exclusively told the news portal Page Sixtoday Affleck is “not at all interested” in dating again and he is not at all considering starting to meet anyone despite the rumors that he has already been romantically linked to other couples.

So neither Kick Kennedy nor resuming his old relationships with Ana de Armas or the mother of his children, Jennifer Garner, but the protagonist of Armageddon, Pearl Harbor either Loss this “focused on the numerous projects he is working on” and, above all, he is “still adjusting to single life.”

“Ben has no interest in starting another relationship right now,” the source said, also noting that “Ben and Jennifer’s divorce hasn’t even been finalized,” although, “even if that were the case”, right now “he is not exactly thinking about having any dates” with anyone.

Jennifer Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from the director of Argo either The Town earlier this year, tafter getting married in a fleeting ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022. According to the insider, “Ben is taking this time to focus on himself, his career and his kids,” Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

In fact, with them and his ex-wife, Garner, he spent Thanksgiving, distributing food to the most disadvantaged. Not for nothing is the actor’s divorce also taking its toll on his work, becauses the production and filming of his next film has been “slowed down”, a thriller police officer with his friend Matt Damon titled R.I.P..

“There is no release date for now,” another source explained a few days ago. They are both still working on the project, but There’s no firm deadline or anything like that,” he explained. Finally, the outlet reports that Ben Affleck’s representatives have preferred not to answer questions about his private life.