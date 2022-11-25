As is well known, the role of Batman in the movie universe DC is played by actor and director Ben Affleck, and although the tapes were not the best, the fans have already gotten used to seeing him as the bat. However, a clue has recently emerged that would indicate his end with the character, and that would have to do with opening his independent film studio.

The independent production firm is named after Artist Equity. It was established to provide artists with a larger share of streaming revenue. Ben explained how his experience working for him made him more aware of the business challenges in the community. According to him, he once assumed that the studio guys did little or nothing in film production.

Artist Equity has already completed a $100 million fundraising round, with the majority coming from RedBird Capital Partners. affleck would serve as CEO, while his best friend, Matt Damon, would serve as creative director. The production already plans to launch three projects in 2023, so we will have to wait for more information.

It is worth mentioning that the last performance of affleck What Batman it would be in the next movie Aquaman, since some photos of the actor were shown months ago on the recording set of it. However, he may have struck a deal similar to the one he made. henry cavillwho shared that he will be returning as Superman on future tapes.

Via: msn

Editor’s note: It’s nice to know that we’ll have Affleck in at least one movie. But the question is now who will be as Batman in the DCU? Since Robert Pattinson’s version is from another universe.