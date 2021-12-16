Ben affleck He confessed on a radio show. The actor, who is the current partner of the artist Jennifer Lopez, visited Howard Stern to be interviewed. He spoke openly about his alcohol problem , mentioning that this was the product of his failed marriage to Jennifer Garner. He also commented that their separation was not as dramatic as it was shown by the media.

“We had a marriage that didn’t work out, this happens. She is someone I love and respect, but should no longer be married to. “Declared the actor. “In the end, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had children ”.

Ben Affleck’s heartbreaking addiction

The actor was a guest on Howard Stern’s radio show. During the interview, he commented on his marriage to Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife, and her relationship with his addiction to alcohol. It revealed that, had he not parted ways with the Hollywood star in 2015 “he would probably still be drinking.”

“It’s part of the reason I started drinking,” Affleck told Stern about their marriage. “Because He was trapped”.

The couple announced their separation just one day after their 10-year relationship. It took almost two years before they filed for divorce, which became official in 2018.

They have three children together: Violet (16 years old), Seraphina (12) and Samuel (9). They fought thinking of themselves to keep their family together. The Oscar winner spoke candidly about why they were his reason for staying in the marriage.

“I was like ‘I can’t leave’ for my children, but I’m not happyWhat do I do? ‘”Affleck described. “What I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch , which turned out not to be the solution ”.

The perception his children had of him was what It made him reconsider. It was what worried him the most. It is because of them that he decided to treat his addiction and seek help.

