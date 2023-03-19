More than a month has passed since the night of the Grammy Awards 2023 but the bored faces of Ben Affleck who attended the gala together with Jennifer Lopez had already become part of pop culture since the event was still underway. As many will recall, during the ceremony of the prestigious music industry awards, the Gone Girl actor looked tired, borderline unhappy, as he sat at the table with his other guests and his wife. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter he finally explained what had happened.

To reveal the background of that moment, which immediately went viral, the actor himself thought about it who, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, finally explained what really happened that evening. Ben Affleck said that at that precise moment Trevor Noah, the presenter of the evening, had approached the Bennifer table to do a comedy sketch. Perspective that didn’t excite the Gone Girl actor too much: “I thought ‘Oh, God’. They were filming us at the time, but I didn’t know they were filming.”

At that point Affleck whispered to his wife that during the filming of the sketch he would leave her alone with the host and his lines. A confession that annoyed Jennifer Lopez who ordered, piqued, the actor not to leave. That filmed by the cameras was therefore in all respects a simple discussion between the two, born because he had “threatened” to leave her alone at the mercy of Trevor Noah’s jokes and jokes: “A typical discussion between husband and wife” .

During the interview, Affleck also explained why he didn’t open a profile on Instagram: “My wife is a genius when it comes to these things. I don’t know if there is anyone who understands Instagram better than her.” The actor also told of some past experiences that made him become more wary of others, especially journalists: “Jennifer thinks that, because of the experiences I’ve had, I’ve become much more cautious and prudent. And she’s right. I see interviews as land mines, if you say one thing wrong, your career could be over” he explained. “I had a really painful experience where I did an interview where I was really vulnerable, something came out of it that was not only not right, but it was actually the opposite of what I meant.”