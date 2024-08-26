Mexico City.- Ben Affleck has cut ties with Jennifer Lopez’s children after the singer filed for divorce, a source told People.

The actor has apparently decided to step aside when it comes to the issue of children, as an insider has revealed that he is no longer close to Lopez’s twins Max and Emme, who she shares with Marc Anthony. The situation is the opposite on the celebrity’s side, who continues to be “especially close” to Affleck’s children.

“She remains close to Garner and their five children. He is close to his three children but has not been in contact with her children. “The fact that he hasn’t seen his children in a long time, it’s like he’s disappeared, but she is especially close to her children. She stays in touch with the children and is a good mother,” the source said.

The family breakup between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is one of the ravages that their two-year relationship is said to be leaving behind.

They are not interested in J.Lo and Affleck’s mansion

On the other hand, a recent report by TMZ revealed that Jennifer and Ben’s marital mansion, located in Beverly Hills, still has no purchase proposals despite the divorce having already been confirmed.

Several real estate sources told the American media that the property has not been of interest to potential buyers, as they have not received any news of its sale after a month of being on the market. An unidentified agent explained to TMZ that the lack of movement regarding the sale could be due to the high interest rates in the real estate sector, as well as the drastic increase of $8 million compared to the price of $60 million for which the former couple acquired the mansion, so he estimates that it will take some time for any interested clients to arrive.