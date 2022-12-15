For a few weeks the situation of DC Comics with its universe of movies has become tragic, given that the first thing that was confirmed was the cancellation of tapes like Wonder Woman 3. And to this has been added that yesterday the farewell of henry cavill What Supermansomething that has left fans quite confused.

In a series of tweets, James Gunn and the co-chair peter safran have finalized a list of DC, Gunn revealed that he met Ben Affleck to discuss the possibility of directing a movie DC. This through the thread that comments that the next film of Superman will have a younger character, so its main actor, cavillwas ruled out.

Yes ok Gunn He will write the film, not direct it. When asked if Ben Affleck, who played Bruce wayne in the movies of snyderverse DCI could direct Gunn surprisingly revealed that she met with him to discuss the possibility. Emphasizing that they are looking for the right project to have their vision of a character.

Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project. https://t.co/Haz1APdlVN —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

This possible turn of papers with Ben Affleck from actor to director gives us the clue that the subject in question could continue as Batmanonly that on the timeline you plan to set James Gunn. Well, we can’t forget that batman It’s another universe, it’s even going to have its own spin off series with the Penguin like the protagonist.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: For now, everything that is going to happen with DC in the movies is quite confusing, because to begin with, films like Aquaman are going to see their theatrical release, but after a month said universe is going to restart.