Ben Affleck surprised his ex-wife Jennifer garner with a tender greeting for him Mother’s Day. The actress, who is the mother of her three children, was honored with the publication and a series of photographs that showed her different stages as a mother.

“Very happy to be able to share these children with you. We are the luckiest parents on the planet. Thanks for all the good that you do. Happy Mother’s Day. With love, your father, “wrote the artist on his official Instagram account.

The publication, which contains portraits of his ex-partner with each of his descendants, generated a stir on social networks. Many users highlighted the detail that the actor had and the good relationship he still has with the protagonist of If he had 30.

Ben Affleck greets Jennifer Garner on Mother’s Day

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner began their relationship in mid-2004, after having formed a strong friendship during the filming of the movie Pearl Harbor. A few months later, in June 2005, they were married in an intimate ceremony in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

As a couple they had three children, two girls and a boy. However, they legally finalized their divorce in 2018 due to the actor’s alcoholism problems.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez meet again

The Hollywood stars made headlines in early May when they were captured together by various international media. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez would have met after the singer publicly announced her separation from Alex Rodríguez.

Portals such as People and Page Six spread photographs of the DC actor getting out of one of the interpreter’s trucks. “They spent time together in Los Angeles for the past week. They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other ”, reported a source close to both.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke their engagement in 2004 and have maintained a friendship ever since, according to international media. Photo: Instagram

Ben Affleck on his alcoholism

In conversations with The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Affleck spoke about his battle with alcoholism, a chronic disease that put him at risk during his acting career.

“I started drinking too much during the filming of Justice League (2017), and it is something difficult to face and deal with,” the artist confessed at the beginning of January.

In his experience, Ben Affleck points out that alcoholism is very “normal” in Hollywood.

Ben Affleck ends relationship with Ana de Armas

In mid-January 2021, it became known that Ben Affleck ended his relationship with actress Ana de Armas. The news was released by People magazine.

“It was she who broke up. Ana does not want to live in Los Angeles and Ben obviously has to, since his children live in this city, “said a source close to the couple in the middle.

