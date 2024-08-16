Ben Affleck Spent His Birthday With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Actor Ben Affleck celebrated his birthday in the company of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. About this reported Page Six edition.

The ex-wife was the only guest at Affleck’s 52nd birthday party. Paparazzi captured Garner leaving his new home, which he purchased on singer Jennifer Lopez’s birthday.

It was previously reported which role would be Affleck’s first after breaking up with J.Lo.