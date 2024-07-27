Mexico City.- Actor Ben Affleck has purchased a new property in Los Angeles, amidst rumors of a divorce with Jennifer Lopez.

According to TMZ, Affleck, 51, purchased a lavish mansion in Pacific Palisades for a reported $20.5 million. The impressive residence features 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a breakfast and dining area, a separate family room, a study, walk-in closets, a media room, a powder room, and a guest house.

In June, Lopez and Affleck put their Beverly Hills, California, home on the market for around $60 million, but they have yet to find any success.

“They thought they could sell it off the market, but made a last-minute decision to get more people to see the property,” a source told Us Weekly.

The protagonist of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice removed his belongings, that same month, from the mansion he shared with JLo since June 2023, which, according to him, was not to his liking because it was far from his children.

The celebrities are also said to have offered the works of art that were on the property, which have been acquired by some collectors and buyers.

Speculation about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage has increased in recent weeks, after they have not been seen together in recent months, including on their wedding anniversary or the singer’s birthday.

The “On the Floor” singer celebrated her 55th birthday with a Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons, accompanied by several celebrities and family members, who wore outfits inspired by the characters from the Netflix series.