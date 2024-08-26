Mexico City.- Ben Affleck is still not ready to date anyone after his split from Jennifer Lopez despite recent rumors that he was giving love another shot with Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter, Kick, sources reported.

According to TMZ, the Hollywood actor does not have any romance in the works, denying the possibility that he is dating the politician’s daughter, with whom he was recently seen in Beverly Hills.

Sources with direct knowledge of the pair have said that the two are friends and not a couple, putting aside speculation of a possible secret romance. The outlet added that they are not clear on how long they have known each other, however, they have been able to confirm that the outings are merely friendly.

The clarification comes after Page Six reported that there was a romance between the two personalities, with which Affleck would be giving way to a new stage in his personal life after two years of marriage to the “Dance Again” singer.

The outings would make more sense as a recreational activity that the celebrity would be taking after Lopez filed for divorce. The most recent was a dinner with his friend Matt Damon, with whom he had the opportunity to spend time in a family atmosphere after the scandals.