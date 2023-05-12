Ben Affleck slams car door in Jennifer Lopez’s face | VIDEO

A video has gone viral on the web showing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walking with their heads down and rather annoyed through the streets of Los Angeles.

In the video, the two are seen walking and then arriving near their car. Here, with a gallant gesture, the actor opens the door to let the singer in and then closes the car door in his wife’s face.

Before getting into the car, Ben Affleck turns his gaze towards the person who is making the video.

The video, posted on TikTok, got about 3 million views in just a few hours, reopening the debate on the couple.

According to some, in fact, it would be proof that the couple is in crisis as it has been rumored for some time. Other users, on the other hand, claim that the two, and especially Ben Affleck, were simply annoyed by the lack of privacy and by the person who was filming them.