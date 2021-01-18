The love story between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas it would have come to an end, after having been together for a year.

According to People magazine, sources very close to the couple of actors have confirmed this sentimental break.

According to the publication of said medium, the artist is the one who would have decided to end her romance because of the work of both.

“It was she who broke. Ana doesn’t want to live in Los Angeles and Ben obviously has to, since his children live in this city, “said a person close to the couple, according to People.

Likewise, it was also mentioned that the separation would have been on the best terms.

“The break is by mutual agreement and completely amicable,” adds another source to the news. “They are at different times in their lives, but there is deep love and respect”, Said said media in its report.

The relationship between Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck was confirmed when they could be seen together last March on a trip to Cuba. They then traveled to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation and then returned to Los Angeles, California, where they both lived and where they have continued their romance throughout the year.

They also spent the quarantine period together due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it was the Cuban actress who made the relationship official by sharing a photograph of both on social networks.

