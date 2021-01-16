Ben Affleck joined the DC Extended Universe in 2016 to play Bruce Wayne in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of justice. He went on to Suicide Squad and said goodbye to his character in Justice League over personal issues.

Years later, he returned to the DCEU to be Batman in the new version of the Justice League that will arrive as a miniseries for HBO Max on January 25. Ahead of its premiere, the actor spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his long career and explained why he decided to bring the superhero to life.

“I did Batman because I wanted to do it for my kids. I wanted to do something my son would like. My kids didn’t see Argo. Zack wanted to do a version of Frank Miller’s graphic novel Dark knight, which is a very good version of that (…). I wore the suit at my little boy’s birthday party, which was worth every moment of suffering in Justice League, ”he revealed to the outlet.

Zack Snyder talks about Ben Affleck’s return in Justice League

Ben Affleck reworked with Zack Snyder for the Justice League remake. Photo: Warner Bros

Ben Affleck said goodbye to the franchise with the theatrical version of this latest production due to personal issues, such as his relapse with alcohol. Three years later, he returned as Bat Man to shoot new scenes and even be part of The Flash.

During another interview with Grace Rudolph, Zack Snyder said that the artist was very enthusiastic about wearing the mantle again. In this way, hopes of seeing the actor in more projects as the Guardian of Gotham were rekindled.

“Yes. I think he forgot how uncomfortable it is, but that’s okay. He was incredibly smiling. It’s funny how you just watch them say, ‘Oh, this is like yesterday.’ Yes, it was a lot of fun ”, declared the filmmaker about the return of the cast for the recording of new scenes.