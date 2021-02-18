Acting General Director of Rosgoscirk Sergei Belyakov won the competition for the position of general director of the company, held by the Ministry of Culture of Russia. This is reported on the website ministries Thursday, 18 February.

On February 18, the second stage of the competition for filling the post of general director of the federal state enterprise “Russian State Circus Company” was held. 12 candidates, previously selected based on the results of testing, were admitted to defense.

“As a result of the voting of the members of the Commission for the competition, the winner was the Acting General Director of the Russian State Circus Sergei Belyakov”, – noted in the department.

The Ministry of Culture announced a competition to fill the post of General Director of Rosgortsirk at the end of December last year. Applications were accepted until January 29 this year.

Edgar Zapashny, a member of the expert commission, general director of the Bolshoi Moscow Circus, told Izvestia that the interest of experts and the commission was aroused by two programs – Belyakov and director of the Yekaterinburg circus Tamara Bortnikova.

According to him, both are active in the circus and know the industry well.

“Bortnikova, in my opinion, did not have enough time distance, but she, in my opinion, has great potential. As an expert, I would recommend her for the position of deputy general director, ”Zapashny said.

Speaking about Belyakov, he noted his great experience as a manager and producer, as well as the fact that he had already worked in the Rosgoscirk system. According to him, under General Director Dmitry Ivanov, he was his deputy for finance and “proved himself well.”

“I think all this decided the issue in his favor,” the Izvestia source concluded.

The former head of Rosgortsirk, Vladimir Shemyakin, resigned in December of his own free will. “The last working day in a managerial position will be December 15, 2020,” the press service of the Ministry of Culture said.