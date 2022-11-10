Belve does not go on the air today: why, why | November 10, 2022

Why isn’t Beast on the air today? Francesca Fagnani’s late evening program on Rai 2 was initially supposed to air three times a week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Since this week, however, it has been decided to broadcast it only twice, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. That’s why today, Thursday 10 November 2022, Belve does not air.

“From this week we go on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, days when we manage not to leave too late, out of respect for the public, the guest and everyone’s work”, the news was given via Twitter by Fagnani herself. But why did this decision come about after only a week of airing the new edition? The reasons are essentially two, to be traced within the Rai 2 schedule.

In fact, on Thursday in prime time, the new talk Che’è di nuovo, conducted by Ilaria D’Amico, started. However, the program has not taken off so far in terms of ratings, barely reaching 2 percent share. A towing problem, as they say in the jargon, which also negatively affected the ratings of Belve. And then there is a time problem, given that D’Amico’s talk goes on beyond midnight, thus sending Fagnani’s program at impractical times. For this reason, at least for the moment, it was decided to interrupt the Thursday appointment with Belve and broadcast it only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.