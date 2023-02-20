“‘Beasts’? To me that’s a compliment because these are non-gregarious people fighting to get what they want.” The ‘beast’ Francesca Fagnani returns from tomorrow 21 February with her program, but this time in prime time on Rai2, for five Tuesdays. A program produced by Rai’s Prime Time Entertainment Department, in collaboration with Fremantle Italia. The first episode starts with a menagerie full of ‘wild beasts’: from the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa to Anna Oxa, who grants her first interview to Fagnani after her participation in the 2023 Sanremo Festival, to Wanda Nara and Naike Rivelli.

“A very clear offer for the young target”, underlines the director of Prime Time Entertainment, Stefano Coletta, participating in the presentation of the program, at the Rai headquarters in Viale Mazzini in Rome, by telephone because he was stuck at home with the flu. As for the ‘promotion’ of ‘Belve’ in prime time, Coletta explains: “The previous edition in the late evening had exploded as a brand and as a social phenomenon, something we had to ask ourselves about. Furthermore, after her participation in Sanremo, Francesca brought out her ability to make shows as well as being a great journalist. The interviews will be punctuated by comic moments”.

In fact, the new format of the program includes the new entries Valeria De Angelis and Maria Chiara Cicolani: the two girls with ‘Eterobasiche’, their Instagram page, stage tics and stereotypes of conversations between men on topics such as football, gender quotas and Lgbtq+, creating a parody of ‘basic hetero males’. Space also for Cristina Di Tella, the star of TikTok, capable of perfectly replicating the movements, grimaces and vocal intonations of the television characters.

However, the Fagnani beast is keen to clarify that she is not “aggressive. My goal is to try to tell the interviewed character, who is generally known, through new nuances”. With Oxa we will talk about the latest edition of Sanremo and its 25th position in the standings: “For me the vote has no value, it does not exist. The real vote is the message you have transferred, it is not a number”, says Anna Oxa who , pressed by Francesca Fagnani on the ‘affaire’ Madame, replies: “Our quarrel artfully orchestrated from some sitting room. I can’t say anything else, we filed a lawsuit. There will be a way to tell the story later.”

While Wanda Nara shows up surprisingly with Mauro Icardi and puts an end to her love life: “Icardi and I are together. He is my husband”. And Fagnani teases her: “So for this weekend can we say that you are still together?”. Nara laughing replies: “Hopefully for life! Not just for this weekend.” Finally, the journalist confesses: “I hope Elodie comes on the show, this is an invitation”.