The Airbus BelugaST plane landed in Viracopos, Campinas, around 1:50 pm this Monday (25.Jul.2022). The purpose of the trip was to bring the Airbus ACH160 luxury helicopter – which weighs 6 tons and can carry up to 10 passengers – for the use of a businessman.

The landing took place under normal conditions and now the Beluga remains in the Azul hangar, where it will unload the helicopter and should take off tomorrow around 19:00 for France.

On Sunday (24.Jul.2022), the plane landed in Fortaleza to refuel and spend the night before continuing on to Viracopos airport, in Campinas, its final destination.

When leaving France, the plane also stopped in Dakar, Senegal, to refuel, where storms were recorded, in order to delay landing at its next destinations.

Watch (1min43s):

The Viracopos concessionaire held an event to honor the arrival of the plane at the airport, which was attended by around 150 photographers. In addition, there was a ceremony by Airbus and Helibras in the Azul hangar, which brought together executives and the press and the plane was “baptized”.

“In every new plane that lands in Viracopos, a baptism is performed. Two fire trucks stand on either side, fire the water jet and the vehicle passes in the middle. This baptism was performed at the time the plane was arriving at the hangar”said Viracopos’s advisory to the Power360.

According to the Operations Director of Viracopos, Marcelo Mota, there was no impact on the regular operation of the scheduled flights, since the Beluga landed and was redirected to an area reserved for it. “However, we will monitor traffic flow and parking control at the access to the airport, together with the transit agencies”he said.

the Beluga

Also known as the A300-600ST Super Transporter, Belugas operated by Airbus have played a “fundamental role” to keep the company’s production and assembly network operating at full capacity.

“Today, they are available to freight companies and other potential customers as a unique solution to meet the needs of transporting very large loads”says the company’s note.

The plane is 56.16 meters long and is capable of carrying up to 40 tons. BelugaST maintains the same cockpit that is in operation worldwide on the Airbus A300-600s and A310s.