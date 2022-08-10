





A rescue operation managed to remove a beluga whale from the water at dawn on Wednesday that was lost in the River Seine, north of Paris, in the first stage of a complicated mission to return the animal to the sea.

The 24 divers involved in the operation needed six hours to get the cetacean into the net. The beluga was lost in a lock in the town of Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne.

At 4:00 am local time (11:00 pm Brasília time, Tuesday), the whale, weighing almost 800 kilograms and in an “alarming” state of health, was hoisted onto the net, propelled by a crane and placed on a boat, where it received veterinary care.

For several minutes of uncertainty, the imposing cetacean remained suspended in the air, waving its body four meters above the rescue workers.

The animal should immediately be placed in a refrigerated truck that would transport it to the coast if tests determined that it was fit to make the trip, said the secretary general of the Eure prefecture, Isabelle Dorliat-Puzet.

“We are awaiting the results of the blood test and ultrasound, and depending on the result, it will be decided whether or not it can be transported to sea,” Dorliat-Puzet said.

“We can see that it is a male, that he is very underweight and that he has some injuries,” he added.

She said her intention is to take the beluga to the sea and release it as far from shore as possible.

Observed on August 2 in the Seine River, the beluga was held since Friday in a lock located 70 km from Paris and 130 km from the mouth.

The whale has lost a lot of weight and appears to be sick, but its condition is “satisfactory”, Isabelle Brasseur, from the Marineland marine animal park in southern France, the largest in Europe, told AFP.

It is not yet known how the animal arrived at the site, as belugas live in the cold waters of the Arctic and, although they descend south in autumn (northern hemisphere), they never venture that far.

The beluga’s plight has generated great interest both inside and outside France, and several foundations, associations and individuals have donated to help save it.

Isabelle Brasseur explained that it was an “unusual” operation from the beginning, because vehicles cannot access the banks of the Seine on this stretch and all the material “has to be transported by hand”.

In May, an orca was trapped in the same river. Operations to save it failed and the animal died of starvation.

According to France’s Pelagis Observatory, which specializes in marine mammals, the closest population of belugas is found in the Svalbard archipelago in northern Norway, 3,000 kilometers from the Seine.

According to this institution, this is the second time that the presence of a beluga has been recorded in France. The first was seen in the Loire River, in a fisherman’s nets, in 1948.







