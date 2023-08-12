He arrived in Rome via Frankfurt in the afternoon after a long journey. But luckily for the Fiorentina fans, there is very little left in the capital despite the Giallorossi pressing that caused Viola to experience a bad afternoon two days ago. Lucas Beltran, wearing a purple cap and scarf, then immediately left for Florence with Commisso’s club who would like him to greet his new fans for the first time on the sidelines of the friendly match at the Franchi (last before the championship) scheduled for 8pm against Ofi Crete.

eighth purchase

—

Beltran is the eighth signing after Sabiri, Parisi, Arthur, Infantino, Mina, Christensen and Nzola: having arrived for an amount exceeding 25 million euros, he will sign a five-year contract with Fiorentina for a salary close to 2 million. “I am very happy to have arrived at Fiorentina – he told the Viola YouTube channel -, an important and prestigious club. Now I want to get to know the city right away and start working by making myself available to the coach”. Beltran (2001), arrives from River Plate at the end of an extraordinary year which culminated with the title: instead being eliminated by the Brazilians of Internacional in Libertadores. Together with Nzola, he will have to share the weight of the completely revolutionized purple attack compared to last season. Cabral was sold to Benfica (20 million plus 5 in bonuses), buyers are expected for Jovic. The Viking, as he is nicknamed for his complexion and hair color, is certainly the most anticipated purchase by purple fans. From today they will be able to see it up close.