He is one of the most sought-after men of the summer, and Fiorentina are ready to take him home. Lucas Beltran, 22-year-old Argentinian from Cordoba, River Plate striker, is about to land in the Viola: he is expected in Florence tomorrow for medical visits at the end of a market telenovela that also involved Roma.

The attempt

—

Already ahead, Fiorentina had come to terms with the inclusion of Roma, before the Viola placed the decisive pass. It wasn’t enough for the Giallorossi to have reached an agreement with the player, the offer from the Tuscans to River Plate was decisive. This season Beltran scored 16 goals in 35 appearances in the league, Argentine cup and Copa Libertadores.