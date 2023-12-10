Chivas is in the process of cleaning the squad, as is usually the case after a failure, the directives are considering a scenario in which, if necessary, no player will remain on the squad, once tempers cool down, in this In this case, both Amaury Vergara and Fernando Hierro understand that although there will be casualties in the winter, there will not be as many heads that can be cut off as was surely estimated once they were eliminated at the hands of the Pumas.
Such is the case that up to this point Guadalajara has only announced one official departure and it is Hiram Mier, who leaves the team as a free agent and after not having official minutes throughout this entire tournament. Everything indicates that the cleaning of discards will not be completely radical, since in Verde Valle they are renewing players whose cycles seemed finished, as is the case of Cristián Calderón, who to the surprise of many has been renewed, as has Fernando Beltrán.
In 90min we confirmed several days ago that Calderón, with the support of Paunovic, has signed a one-year contract extension with the team beyond the desire of the club's owner, Amaury Vergara, to end his cycle. In addition, Fox Sports now reports that the team captain, Fernando Beltrán, has also extended his contract with the Verde Valle team, in his case, until 2027, the signing would have been completed two months ago and this completely stops the interest of clubs in Europe for whom it seemed would be a free agent.
