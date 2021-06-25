Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding weddings and weddings. New information about the groom’s accessories. The choice between the belt and the suspenders varies according to the style and setting of the ceremony. From a retro fashion to a more formal one, here are all the tips about it.

To complete the man’s outfit another important question must be answered. Braces or belt? The choice of one of the two objects varies according to the style or trend in which the wedding is set. Here are all the answers regarding this important question.

How to choose between belt and suspenders: style, trends and occasions

Read also: Isola Moda, Ilary and Elettra outfits: cost and brand

To complete the groom’s look it is important to consider the choice between suspenders is belt. Starting from the latter, it is important to emphasize that it is not always necessary as you believe. The belt, in fact, is associated with a generally very formal context not it should normally be worn together with a tuxedo. There is no mention of a belt even when the groom’s suit fits perfectly and the trousers are not flat at all.

The suspenders they are instead reserved for a more style vintage and retro. However, their choice involves another very important one. With suspenders, the jacket it must be eliminated. The latter in fact, would prevent the performance and functionality of the risers themselves, to which a bow tie combined. Continuing, it is important to understand how to best fit one of the two chosen garments.

In fact, once a decision has been made, it is also important to understand how to bring it to the maximum of yours potential. As for the risers, it is important to remember that they should never be associated with a vest, always on the same principle as the jacket. Furthermore, these must fall straight while maintaining aligned shoulders and waist. Also for the choice of the style, the color and the fantasy of the suspenders it is always necessary compare with the bride and the rest of the dress.

We are especially interested in the belt material: if you choose leather, it is also important to consider a combination with shoes, keeping the same shade. For the rest, it is important to remember that aiming for a integrated look is always a guarantee!

It may interest you: Un Posto al Sole, spoiler: the marriage between Guido and Mariella arrives

If you are preparing your wedding, or are welcoming some ideas about it, keep following all of them updates. During our guides many topics are touched on the wedding. Traditions, fashion, trends, cultures, locations, news, advice and much more.