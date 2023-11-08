Because they cannot reach the pedals well, many women are forced to get too close to the steering wheel, which significantly increases the likelihood of serious injuries to the chest, face and neck when the airbag deploys.

It is one of the conclusions of the study «Safe cars for all. Analysis of accidents from a gender perspective (2012-2021)”, which shows that female drivers have a 17% higher risk of dying and are twice as likely to suffer a serious brain injury than men. Additionally, they are also almost 50% more likely to have a skull fracture.

The design of the seat belt favors the “submarining” effect in female drivers, a slippage in the seat that can cause significant internal injuries due to the pressure of the lower band on the belly. Furthermore, the belt does not take into account the female chest or adequately protect a woman’s shoulders.

Male dummies of the 50th and 95th percentile and female models with the 5th percentile that are nothing more than a simple adaptation of the male body. These are the types of dummies that have traditionally been used for passive safety tests of cars, which, to a large extent, has determined that the design of the vehicles is based on the anatomy of men and not so much in that of women.

Aware of this, the Foundation Direct line and the Universidad Pontificia Comillas have carried out a computerized crash test that reproduces a frontal crash with identical circumstances for both genders: a 50th percentile female model and a 50th percentile male model.

This crash test has allowed us to obtain very striking conclusions: taking into account the anatomy of each gender (determined through a Computerized Axial Tomography, CT for its acronym), female drivers could be twice as likely to suffer a serious brain injury and almost 50% higher risk of having a skull fracture than men in the event of a head-on collision. Furthermore, according to various studies, women also have a 17% higher risk of dying in the event of an accident.

As for the possible reasons, the study highlights that there are more male drivers, they drive more, they are the ones who generally make the decision to purchase the car and they have worse accident rates. In fact, in the last decade, 90% of those killed in traffic accidents in Spain and 85% of those seriously injured were men.

On the other hand, the report states that 77% of Spanish motorists believe that there are still many prejudices against women drivers. By Communities, Extremadura, the Valencian Community and Castilla La Mancha are the territories where they believe it the most and La Rioja, Madrid and the Region of Murcia, where the least.