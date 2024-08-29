Li Shuli, director of the Central Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China, stressed the importance of the Belt and Road Media Cooperation Forum, which is an important platform for dialogue and exchange between media outlets in various countries.

In his speech at the forum, which kicked off yesterday and will continue until September 7 in the Chinese city of Chengdu under the theme “Enhancing Media Cooperation for Common Development,” Li Shuli called on media professionals to cover the positive practices of the Belt and Road Initiative and highlight its contribution to global development.

He stated that the forum provides a valuable opportunity to exchange experiences and ideas between media institutions from around the world.

For his part, Tu Chen, editor-in-chief of the People’s Daily, said that the Belt and Road Initiative has opened new horizons for international communication and cooperation, noting the great attention paid by Chinese President Xi Jinping to media cooperation within the framework of the initiative.

He said the Belt and Road Initiative seeks development and mutual benefit in line with the global trends of peace and cooperation.

For his part, Jamal Nasser Al Suwaider, Executive Director of News Content Sector at Emirates News Agency (WAM), stressed the importance of enhancing communication and understanding between peoples and cultures in today’s interconnected world, pointing to the pivotal role of the media in bringing peoples together, breaking down barriers, and promoting tolerance and mutual respect.

He pointed to the close relations between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China, explaining that the cooperation agreements that include a number of key sectors such as tourism, industry, technology, media, and China’s Belt and Road initiatives will contribute to providing more opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Al Suwaider touched on the efforts of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) in the field of knowledge exchange and media partnership with Chinese media institutions, stressing the keenness to develop the skills of media professionals and train them in cultural communication and dialogue between civilizations.

The forum was attended by Wang Xiaohui, Secretary of the Party Committee of Sichuan Province, along with a group of media leaders and decision-makers in the media sector from various countries around the world.

The forum is held within the framework of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to enhance economic cooperation and connectivity between countries along the ancient Silk Road, thus contributing to enhancing cultural and civilizational exchange between peoples.