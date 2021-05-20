The issue of housing development in the area where the stadium of the football club Lokomotiv is now located was not planned to be brought up for discussion, there were no proposals for a temporary transfer to the team of the Luzhniki stadium. Oleg Belozerov, head of the Russian Railways, announced this at a briefing on May 20.

“I didn’t sign such papers, such documents didn’t come out of the walls of Russian Railways,” he said.

The head of Russian Railways noted that the Russian Railways Arena stadium was built in the early 2000s and was the most modern at that time. However, now there are a number of prescriptions that the arena needs modernization.

“The stadium is already old and does not meet some requirements. The team performs well and gets into European cups. We must meet all the requirements. Moreover, football should be spectacular, and our beloved fans should feel at home, and in a good house, ”concluded Belozerov.

A day earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin denied information about the move of Lokomotiv and the subsequent demolition of the Russian Railways Arena for housing.

The mayor noted that the new transport hub near the stadium will provide much greater accessibility.

Information about the possible demolition of the Russian Railways Arena appeared the day before. It was alleged that it was planned to build a residential complex on the site of the stadium, and Lokomotiv players would be able to continue training at the Luzhniki stadium.