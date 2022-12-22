Don’t let it take you by surprise: today begins a temperature risewhose highest point will be reached around 2:00 p.m., with about 25 degrees, and the lowest throughout Saturday, when it drops to below zero degreesaccording to specialized portals, such as Meteored.

However, it is expected that the wind chill be freezingup to 7 or 8 degrees below zero, since early tomorrow, due to the humidity and gusts of wind that accompany the Cold Front 19.

According to the forecast of the National Water Commission (Conagua), a mass of arctic air will enter the State during the afternoon-night of today, causing a sudden drop in temperature.

Before the arrival of the icy Wave, state and municipal authorities will carry out operations to detect vulnerable people to take them to temporary shelters.

State Civil Protection He urged the population to keep houses ventilated in case of using gas heaters, in order to avoid poisoning.

In turn, specialists recommended protect pipes and water meter with tan tape, electrical tape, newspapers, or rubber or foam tubing.

In the case of the water tanks, they explained that one option is to close the stopcock, consume the stored water and use it in activities such as mopping, washing clothes or objects, so as not to waste it.

Once the tank is empty, it is recommended to close the tap that supplies water to prevent the pipe from being left with liquid and it could be affected by the freezing temperatures.