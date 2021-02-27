CDU top candidate Baldauf from Rhineland-Palatinate formulates positive words about the Merkel / Spahn duo. He finds the corona management criticism from the SPD partly level.

Mainz – election campaign and Corona: A mixture that can be a hindrance for many reasons. Candidates need to find new ways to reach their potential voters. Good hygiene concepts must apply to the election process itself so that citizens do not stay at home for fear of infection. And the crisis management is disrupted in the election campaign year by party political disputes.

One who will be up for election in a few weeks’ time is Christian Baldauf, the top candidate of the CDU in Rhineland-Palatinate. He wants to replace the traffic light coalition with Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD). The future of the corona will determine the election campaign. “I can really only appeal not to drag these things into election campaigns, they don’t belong there. But unfortunately the federal level of the SPD does that and unfortunately the SPD does it here in the country too, ”said Baldauf in an interview with Focus Online.

Corona election campaign: CDU top candidate condemns criticism against Spahn

Looking at it soberly, of course, every party always peaks against the competition. At this point, Baldauf is mainly concerned with the complaints against Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU). “Announcement minister” or the lack of “necessary seriousness” are just two examples that the Federal SPD recently accused the minister of. Soon to the criticism: “I find it partly below the belt, especially from the coalition partner at the federal level.” Because everyone would be in the same boat. “We could blame a lot on Finance Minister Scholz, who, for example, kept slowing down on bridging aid.”

From the point of view of the CDU politician, Spahn is trying “like all of us the best.” To withdraw his announcement that test offers will be available free of charge from March 1st, Baldauf remains diplomatic: “If the quick test, the self-tests, do not work so quickly, is of course not that good. But it is better to correct it right away than to only realize afterwards, in the end, that it does not work. “

Baldauf also had friendly words to Chancellor Angela Merkel: “I can see that Angela Merkel is leading through this crisis very calmly and very carefully.” Like him, she is promoting vaccination and testing. “But there are now a lot more vaccination doses in the country than there are inoculated. That is why the state government here must urgently and urgently continue to vaccinate, at least while it is still there, ”he appeals to the state boss.

Before the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate: Dreyer expects a perspective plan at the Corona summit

Dreyer himself meanwhile insisted on clear decisions for an easing plan at the Corona summit on March 3. “We need solutions for retail, for culture, for outdoor catering, for body-hugging services – but also for hotels and holiday apartments,” she said Daily mirror. For example, relief for outdoor catering is particularly useful. Federal Minister of Economics Altmaier recently focused on Easter.

The two rivals from Rhineland-Palatinate at least agree on one thing: You shouldn’t just look at the incidence figures. Test and vaccination numbers are also decisive, for example. It currently looks like a neck-and-neck race between the two major parties for the state elections on March 14th. (cibo)