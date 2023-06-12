LHonorary commissioners at Hessian universities complain about what they consider to be much too low pay. The preparation and follow-up of their lessons are often not remunerated. According to the GEW trade union, most lecturers earn “well below the statutory minimum wage”. Because they only get money for their time in front of students, often around 25 euros an hour, with a university degree in their pockets.

Lecturers are not permanently employed, but self-employed freelancers. Therefore, “they do not receive any payment in the event of illness and bear the other risks, such as pension or health insurance themselves,” explained the GEW.

Additional compensation for preparation and follow-up

In an open letter to their universities, 37 lecturers in Hesse recently called for an increase in fees “to at least 50 euros per hour held” and additional remuneration for preparation and follow-up work. That would burden the budgets of the universities by a total of 3.4 million euros more per year.

According to the Hessian GEW deputy head Simone Claar, this would be a relatively small expense “measured against the billions of euros in Hessian university budgets”. Universities decide for themselves how to pay their fee-based staff.

The spokesman for the Hessian Ministry of Science, Volker Schmidt, said: “Teaching assignments serve to supplement the range of courses, in particular to allow external knowledge and experience to flow into teaching.” Lecturers work part-time: “Therefore, the individual teaching assignments are usually small volume and are not designed to earn a living.”

At the end of 2021, the 14 state universities in Hesse and Science Minister Angela Dorn (Greens) signed a “Code for Good Work”. According to Schmidt, it also contains the obligation to “remunerate teaching assignments appropriately” and to “take into account the times for the preparation and follow-up of the courses, for the support and advice of the students as well as for examination obligations”.