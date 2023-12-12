Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/12/2023 – 9:36

Future interest rates fall across the entire curve, with greater strength in the short and medium-term periods after November's IPCA rose 0.28%, below the median estimate (0.29%). In 12 months the increase was 4.68%, also below expectations (4.69%).

The core average slowed to 0.18%, from 0.26% in October, also lower than the number estimated by Projeções Broadcast (0.20%). In long terms, the decline is smaller and occurs in line with the fall in the dollar and returns from Treasuries before the US consumer price index (CPI) data (10:30 am).

At 9:22 am this Tuesday, the 12th, the interbank deposit contract rate (DI) for January 2025 fell to a minimum of 10.270%, from 10.313%, and that for January 2027 fell to 10.050%, from 10.076% in the adjustment previous. The DI for January 2029 fell to 10.490%, from 10.518% yesterday in the adjustment.