Refinitiv data showed that the results of Qatar National Bank came below the average estimate of analysts, who expected a net profit of 3.9 billion riyals in this quarter.

The bank did not give a reason for the decrease in profits in the second quarter, but said that it set aside provisions of 4.7 billion riyals “as a precautionary measure to protect the group from any potential loan losses. This contributed to the non-performing loan coverage ratio reaching 99 percent, which reflects the continuation of the conservative approach.” The group adopts non-performing loans.

The bank’s net profit in the first half of the year amounted to 7.6 billion riyals, an increase of eight percent over the first half of 2022.

Total assets at the end of June rose 7 percent year-on-year to just over 1.2 trillion riyals. Loans and advances also rose by 7 percent to 819 billion riyals.