Model Georgina Rodriguez gave Cristiano Ronaldo a Rolls Royce for Christmas

Beloved of the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, model Georgina Rodriguez showed a luxurious gift for Ronaldo for Christmas. She posted the corresponding video on Instagram.(social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) .

On the posted frames, the woman appeared in a tight-fitting red dress and mules with stilettos. She called the athlete to the street, where there was a new white convertible, tied with a festive ribbon. Then the fashion model with the chosen one and the children posed in the car presented to Ronaldo. The football player also shared a picture of the car in stories and signed: “Thank you, my love.”

Publication journalist Daily Mail Ed Carruthers suggested that this Rolls Royce is a Phantom model, which costs more than 250 thousand pounds (more than 17 million rubles).

In November, it was reported that Georgina Rodriguez came to the casino in a “money” outfit and angered fans.