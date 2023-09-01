On August 26, Amarena was filmed visiting San Sebastiano dei Marsi with her cubs. Residents watched the bears from a distance and with respect. Everything went smoothly, as all the other times.

But Thursday was not like all the other times. Amarena was found lifeless with gunshot wounds near the village of San Benedetto dei Marsi, on the edge of the national park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise. The 56-year-old gunman was located and stated that the bear had been on his private property. He said he shot out of fear, but did not want to kill the animal.

The park managers find it hard to believe that it was self-defense. According to the park board, there was “no reason” for Amarena’s death. The bear had caused damage to crops and livestock in the past, but was “never a threat to humans.” Moreover, this damage was always compensated by the park.

Amarena’s death shocks the villagers, especially those of Villalago, the village that has been a model of hospitality to the bear and her cubs over the years. “The community of Villalago has always welcomed and protected you and your cubs, so that everyone could respectfully admire the spectacle of nature,” said the village council.