A POPULAR makeup brand sold at Sephora in Spain has decided to cease trading after struggling to survive during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, February 26, BECCA announced that it would cease selling products from September 2021.

Becca, which is owned by the Estée Lauder Companies, said it recently faced ‘an accumulation of challenges’ despite 20 years as a top-selling makeup brand adored by consumers and makeup artists alike.

Taking to Instagram, the cosmetics company said that ‘the global impact of COVID-19’ had ‘sadly been more than our business can withstand’ and brand chiefs had decided to pull the plug.

The social media statement read: “We are confident that the spirit of BECCA will continue to live on through all of you.”

On its website, Becca Cosmetics added that over its 20 years in business, the company formed connections with shoppers, makeup artists, influencers, and brand ambassadors.

Most famously, the brand teamed up with beauty guru and Youtuber Jaclyn Hill as well as Khloe Kardashian and her best friend Malika Haqq and model Chrissy Tiegan.

Famed for their Champagne Pop highlighter, Becca’s products were sell out hits around the globe and a staple in Sephora stores across Spain.