Bad road accident involving Lazio defender Luke Pellegrini. The man was on board his Smart when, suddenly, it overturned quite violently. A woman was also involved in the accident.

Luke Pellegrini, well-known footballer and defender of Lazio was involved in an ugly road accident on the Cassia Veientana in RomeThe accident occurred around 9am this morning in a stretch of the area where traffic was diverted due to a truck parked on one side of the road.

The man was driving his car, a Smartwhich is said to have overturned on itself several times, although the causes of this accident remain unknown at the moment. Another car driven by a woman was also involved in the accident, and was injured and transported to the Gemelli Polyclinic. The footballer was instead transported to Sant’Andrea Hospital where it is currently located.

The latest updates

The police arrived at the scene of the accident immediately. authoritywho are investigating to try to understand what happened and to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened. In the meantime, there is still not much news regarding the conditions of Health of the Lazio footballer.

Luke Pellegrini