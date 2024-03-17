It seems like a joke, but we are almost a year after the Super Mario movie was released, which was full of references that most fans liked, and that type of simple plot was what earned it not to have been nominated for The Oscar Awards. It goes without saying that seeing so many characters was a touch of nostalgia for fans, but many agree that it took someone very important to show more feminine power besides the princess. Peach.

They discovered an online portfolio of concept art and more for the film created by Illumination Studios, and contains works that closely resemble the footage that was left over, along with many other elements that did not make it into the final plot. This portfolio is literally full of concepts, designs and ideas that never saw the light of day and that includes some scenes in which none other than the princess of Sarasaland, Daisy.

Here you can see the concept arts:

With this they give us to understand, that Peach and daisy They were friends from school days but have since been separated in some way, removing that and leaving the lore in which the princess of the mushroom kingdom grew up only with the company of the little Toads. For its part, there is one more art in which we see that it is also helping in the final battle against Bowser, but for some reason it has been discarded to save surprises in the sequel, and everything indicates that it will be like this until 2026, which is its premiere. .

Here information about this character: