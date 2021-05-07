In El Salvador, the Congress controlled by the ruling party, resolved the displacement of the attorney general and the removal of the full Supreme Court. President Nayib Bukele, from his official Twitter account – no official statements, no press conferences, no speeches from the balcony are needed, just a tweet – signed the decision: “And the Salvadoran people, through their representatives, said: ‘dismissed’ ”.

And it ended … Just like that, the President and the Parliament that accompanies his dictates erased with a stroke of the pen the division of powers and appointed a new attorney general and adept supreme judges. Goodbye, the rule of law, the way paved to “Caesarist democracy” or “elective autocracy”, depending on how you want to see it.

It is the same conception held in Argentina by the anti-Lawfare crusaders, led by the vice president. The former vice president Amado Boudou exposed it these days, in his virtual class with UBA students: “we live in a conditioned democracy”, “the courts have become parodies”.

A whole nebulous rhetoric to cover what is nothing but a political battle for control of all the springs of the State. In some cases, to avoid investigating and punishing those who may have committed or committed acts or acts of corruption from the political power.

In others, to get rid of the checks and balances that limit the action of leaders and rulers who believe they need, or deserve, exceptional powers to exercise power.

Argentina is not El Salvador, because there Bukele is the president and here, the former vice president who shares his views, is serving a sentence, convicted of corruption.

Here, the ruling of the Court this week, which put limits on the emergency powers of the national government, motivated another volley of official fury against the highest court, with the same arguments used by the young Salvadoran president.

Which makes us think that if the Frente de Todos achieved 70% of the votes that allowed Bukele to have its own Parliament, judging by the things that have been said these days, nothing would prevent it from trying to remove the members of the Court and appoint judges related to the Government.

Nothing we haven’t seen in the past. The question is as old as our own “Republics of the New World, the Latin American political experiment of the 19th century”, title of a wonderful work by Hilda Sábato (Taurus, 2021), which reconstructs the genesis of conflicts and battles that marked our history and, from what we see, continue to accompany us.

Behind the recurring conflicts of powers between Executive, Legislative and Judicial we can find, and this would be the case, a conflict between two opposing conceptions about the very nature of power in a democracy.

And it is verifiable that it is not the institutional dismantling of the republics but their strengthening the path to the consolidation of our democracies, which cannot but be supported by the division of powers and the rule of law. When rulers and leaders propose other “shortcuts” on behalf of the people, we can only mistrust and warn where they lead.

Republics of the New World. The Latin American political experiment of the 19th century, book by Hilda Sabato (Taurus, 2021)

