Amato, clash with Meloni and farewell to the AI ​​commission. “They will lose us…”

Giuliano Amato he didn't appreciate Giorgia's words Melons at a press conference and decided to leave the algorithms commission he chaired, the one relating to artificial intelligence which had provoked much criticism, because it was entrusted to an over eighty year old. “Given that my appointment – says Amato to Il Corriere della Sera – It does not appear to be an initiative of the president of the Council I'm definitely leaving the job. Sin, I'm missing something… But It will make my life easier“, adds the constitutionalist. Amato, yesterday ended up in the prime minister's sights for a recent interview with Repubblica in which raised doubts and concerns for the new year, claiming that he had “absolutely not talked about the election of the judges of the Constitutional Court”.

Read also: Conference, Meloni reiterates “I am not blackmailable” and challenges the powers that be

Read also: Pozzolo case, the injured Luca Campana reports the FdI deputy for injuries

“I highlighted – explains Amato – another problem, as anyone who has actually read the interview knows. I spoke about the reception of the Court's decisions, whoever elected her, and to date in Italy the Prime Minister has never asked this question. They started other exponents of its majority, but not her”. Amato had also spoken in the interview commented by Meloni of the risk that the Constitutional Courts are branded as enemies of the community, citing the case of Poland, and “I also said that in our country what happened there now is inconceivable”. “Of course it could happen because there is nothing to stop it, but it is now deemed inconceivable“, he reiterates.

Subscribe to the newsletter

