Kots: Belousov promised shelters for aircraft at military airfields on July 19

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov held a new meeting with military correspondents on Friday, July 19. This was reported by military correspondent Alexander Kots.

According to him, “there was once again a maximally open and frank conversation” with the minister.

Andrey Belousov considered it important to talk about the measures taken after the last meeting. Including on the issues voiced by colleagues who were unable to come to the Ministry of Defense on Friday Alexander Kots war correspondent

Belousov’s list of assignments will be expanded

As Kots said, following the results of the previous meeting with the minister, which took place on June 10, a list of instructions consisting of 21 points was formed. After the new meeting, it will be supplemented, and some of the decisions have already been announced earlier.

Thus, a mechanism has been developed for recognizing those who fought in Donbass from 2014 to 2022 as disabled in combat. Now fighters will be able to undergo a military medical commission at the place of their leave in civilian hospitals if there are no military hospitals in the region. The authorities of 11 regions, as well as the Russian Guard, have already met the Ministry of Defense halfway by providing hospital beds.

In addition, a prosthetics project will be created, in which the Moscow authorities have taken on a large burden, the military correspondent added.

Shelters to be built at military airfields

One of the questions posed to the minister by Kots during the first meeting was related to the lack of shelters for aircraft at military airfields. As the military correspondent explained, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have repeatedly attempted to attack Russian military aircraft at their parking lots using high-precision Western missiles with cluster munitions.

During Friday’s meeting, Belousov assured Kots that the schedule for the airfields had already been drawn up and that the shelters would definitely be built.

Also in September, the State Duma will consider in the second reading a bill on the transfer of confiscated smoothbore weapons to the army. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense purchased 1,000 anti-drone special cartridges for testing; based on the results of the tests, they will begin to be supplied to the troops.

In addition, on the basis of the People’s Front, the Ministry of Defense will interact with people’s design bureaus that create the equipment necessary for the front. Promising manufacturers will be helped not only financially, but also with a complete base.

The minister did not hide the fact that solutions to some painful issues have not yet been found. But Belousov’s team is actively looking for them with relevant specialists Alexander Kots war correspondent

Andrey Belousov’s previous meeting with military correspondents covering the special operation in Ukraine took place on June 10. The war correspondents found the conversation with the minister frank and constructive. Kots reported that during the meeting the minister gave instructions that such events would become regular.