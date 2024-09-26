Belousov: The Russian Armed Forces are confidently moving forward in the Red Army direction

Russian soldiers are confidently moving forward in the Red Army (Pokrovsk) direction, destroying the enemy. The head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Andrei Belousov spoke about this, as reported in Telegram channel departments.

Earlier it was reported that Belousov sent a telegram to the command and personnel of the 114th Separate Rifle Brigade.

“Today you are confidently moving forward in the Red Army direction, destroying the enemy and occupying more advantageous positions, bringing our victory closer,” the minister noted.

In addition, the head of the Ministry of Defense thanked the military personnel for their loyalty to military duty and oath. He expressed confidence that the soldiers will continue to serve Russia with honor, reliably ensuring its security.

On September 20, Andrei Belousov addressed the participants in the special military operation that stormed the village of Georgievka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In this regard, the minister congratulated the commanders and personnel of the 5th separate motorized rifle brigade, which bears the name of the first head of the DPR, Alexander Zakharchenko.

Earlier, Andrei Belousov chaired a meeting of the Coordination Council on security issues in the border regions – Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions.