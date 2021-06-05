The decline in unemployment in Russia is progressing faster than the plan, a number of regions have already approached the employment indicators of the 2019 level by 95-100%. This was announced on Saturday, June 5, by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrei Belousov during a meeting with the participants of the International Youth Economic Forum (SPIEF-Junior) during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“We are now reducing unemployment a little faster than we planned. True, this does not make me very happy, because I see that in some regions we are running into a plateau. We’re not 100% out yet. But a lot of regions – they are in the range of somewhere around 95-100%, ”he said.

Belousov explained that 20 regions have already exceeded the task of stabilizing employment.

At the same time, according to the politician, there are still problems in this area in about 10 regions, but the deputy prime minister did not disclose the names of the subjects. He explained that additional efforts of the authorities are needed to resolve the situation.

Earlier that day, Assistant to the President of Russia for Economic Affairs Maxim Oreshkin said that a full recovery of the economy from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic would occur by the end of this year.

The head of the Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation, Anton Kotyakov, on the sidelines of SPIEF-2021, said that there is a positive trend in the labor market in Russia. In May, unemployment was 5.2%. As the minister noted, in order to achieve the pre-pandemic level, it is necessary to employ about 700 thousand more people.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at the SPIEF that the country faces two pressing challenges. The head of state referred to them the labor market, which, according to him, needs to be restored to at least 4.7%, as it was before the pandemic, while now the figure is 5.2%. And the second problem is inflation, the president said.