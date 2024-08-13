Andrey Belousov met with representatives of Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Mali and the Central African Republic

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov held a series of bilateral meetings with heads of foreign delegations who arrived in Moscow to participate in the events of the Army-2024 forum. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

The department’s statement clarified that Belousov met with foreign colleagues from Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Mali, and the Central African Republic and discussed with them the status and prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in the defense sphere. They also exchanged views on current issues of the international situation and regional security.

Following the talks, Russia and Laos signed an updated bilateral agreement on military cooperation.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Minister of Defense visited the Army-2024 forum. He was presented with samples of weapons and military equipment that have proven themselves effective in the area of ​​the special operation in Ukraine.