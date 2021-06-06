First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) told how the Russian authorities learned about the impending pandemic. A video of his performance appeared in Telegram-channel of the Kremlin pool journalist Dmitry Smirnova.

“Beautiful Sunday morning, calling [глава Сбербанка] German Gref says: “There is a complete kirdyk, we just talked with the Chinese, there is just a disaster. Their production is collapsing, this virus is killing everyone. It is urgent to close the country, otherwise it will be too late,” Belousov described the conversation.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, then he called the Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova. “It turned out that Gref had already called her. I say: “Tan, we are creating a headquarters, we need to get together and make decisions promptly,” he said.

Belousov noted that the Chinese side did not share information about what was happening, as it itself did not understand what was happening. “We only see that they have isolated Wuhan, and we don’t know what is behind the curtain,” he explained. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, it was also dangerous to arrange a dialogue with the population, as there was still a risk of causing panic among citizens.

An outbreak of pneumonia COVID-19 caused by a new type of virus was first recorded at the end of 2019 in Wuhan, China. On March 11, 2020, WHO announced that the situation could be characterized as a pandemic. Chinese authorities and scientists have repeatedly questioned the version of the origin of the virus in Wuhan.