Belousov congratulated the Russian Armed Forces soldiers who liberated Novogrodovka and Memrik

Defense Minister Andrei Belousov sent telegrams to Russian fighters who liberated the settlements of Novogrodovka and Memrik in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The Defense Ministry wrote about this in its official Telegram-channel.

In particular, Belousov congratulated the command and personnel of the 30th separate motorized rifle brigade. Since the beginning of the special operation, the military has been fighting hard with the enemy in various directions.

“Today, by destroying the enemy in the Krasnoarmeysk direction, with its courage, tenacity and military skill, the military unit proves that the regiment rightfully bears the honorary title of “Guards”,” the congratulations note.

On September 8, it was reported that the Russian army had completely taken control of Novogrodovka in the Pokrovsk direction. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) resisted in disarray, so the city was saved almost intact.