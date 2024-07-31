Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov: Belousov sent Austin a warning over Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov sent a warning to Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin about the possibility of uncontrolled escalation due to the actions of Kyiv and Washington. This was reported by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

The Russian side sent a very serious warning concerning possible new provocations from Kyiv, which are unthinkable without direct assistance from Washington. This warning was made [было] in order to avoid further dangerous escalation, fraught with consequences that may prove completely unmanageable Sergey Ryabkov Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia and the United States had conducted closed contacts on the so-called “second track” with the participation of political scientists on issues related to the conflict in Ukraine.

Related materials:

Belousov spoke to Austin twice about the situation in Ukraine

The Defense Minister had a second telephone conversation with Austin on July 12. The New York Times reported that Moscow had discovered traces of a secret operation against Russia being prepared by Ukraine, which could have been approved by the Americans. Belousov then asked Austin directly whether the Pentagon knew about it.

As NYT sources told us, Pentagon representatives were surprised by this statement and were quick to refute it.

Since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the Pentagon chief has spoken with the Russian defense minister five times, including twice with Belousov after he took office.

The first took place on June 25. The press secretary of the US military department Patrick Ryder specified that the parties discussed the conflict around Ukraine, while Austin emphasized the importance of maintaining communications between the US and Russian military. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the minister pointed out the danger of further escalation of the situation in connection with the ongoing supplies of American weapons to Kyiv.

Related materials:

The US has admitted the use of nuclear weapons because of Ukraine

Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern believes that the US may use nuclear weapons because of the desperate situation in Ukraine. In his opinion, Russia has practically defeated Ukraine.

And so the US has a choice between a humiliating defeat and perhaps dropping one of these low-yield nuclear weapons. Ray McGovern former CIA analyst

Earlier, retired American intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Ukraine faces inevitable defeat in the conflict with Russia. “Ukraine has lost, everyone knows it, the only question is when the terms of unconditional surrender will be announced,” he noted.

Congressional committee says US unprepared for large-scale war

The United States was unable to engage in a large-scale conflict due to a lack of military potential, according to a report by a US Congress committee submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The last time the US was prepared for this kind of conflict was during the Cold War, which ended 35 years ago. Today [страна] is not ready. (…) The military lacks the capabilities and military potential needed to be confident that it can deter and win combat operations US Congressional Committee Report

Auditors found large gaps between the Pentagon’s “ambitions and reality,” the document says.

State Duma Defense Committee member Andrei Kolesnik criticized the report. According to the parliamentarian, it was probably lobbied by representatives of the American arms industry.