Russian Defense Minister Belousov Visits Air Force Academy in Voronezh

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov inspected the Air Force Academy in Voronezh. This was reported by TASSpublishing a video recording featuring the minister who arrived in the city.

The footage shows the head of the military department inspecting the training buildings and training base. A representative of the academy demonstrates to him the practical development of theoretical skills by future specialists.

The day before, the minister arrived at the command post of the “West” troop group, whose fighters are participating in the special operation. The commander of the group, Sergei Kuzovlev, reported to the head of the Ministry of Defense on the situation in the combat zone.

On the same day, September 11, Belousov addressed the servicemen of the 57th separate guards motorized rifle brigade and the 139th separate motorized rifle battalion. He congratulated the commanders and personnel of the units on the successful completion of combat missions.