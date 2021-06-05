During the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian government allocated 4 trillion rubles to support the country’s economy. This was announced on Saturday, June 5, by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

So, according to him, in 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated 2 trillion rubles for these purposes, and the same amount falls on the current year.

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister pointed out that today the recovery of the Russian economy is ahead of forecasts by about two months.

In addition, according to Belousov, the decline in unemployment in Russia is also going faster than the plan, and a number of regions have already approached the employment indicators of the 2019 level by 95-100%.

20 regions, he said, have already exceeded the task of stabilizing employment. Problems in this area will remain in 10 regions, Belousov noted, without specifying their names.

On the same day, Assistant to the President of Russia for Economic Affairs Maxim Oreshkin said that the country’s economy would fully recover from the crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of 2021.

On June 4, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced at the SPIEF that the country’s economy will reach a growth rate of about 4% by the end of this year. According to him, against the background of the pandemic, it has shown resistance to external risks. The country’s labor market and its economy, according to the head of state, are approaching the pre-crisis level.

On the same day, the international rating agency Moody’s confirmed the long-term ratings of the Russian Federation in foreign and national currencies at Baa3 with “stable”. According to experts’ forecasts, the Russian economy is expected to grow moderately this year, with the GDP growth rate in the lower half of the 1.5-2% range.