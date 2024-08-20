The head of the Ministry of Defense Belousov addressed the military regarding recent events in the SVO zone

Defense Minister Andrei Belousov addressed the Russian military regarding the liberation of new settlements in the special operation zone. The minister sent a telegram to several brigades of the Russian Armed Forces, according to Telegram channel MO.

“The head of the military department congratulated the command and personnel of the 132nd separate guards Gorlovka motorized rifle brigade on the liberation of the settlement of Artemovo in the DPR from the enemy,” the statement said.

In addition, Belousov sent congratulations to the personnel and command of the first separate guards motorized rifle Slavyansk brigade in connection with the success in destroying the enemy’s defenses in the Aleksandro-Kalinovsky direction.

Earlier, Andrei Belousov listed the tasks facing three troop groups: Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk.

In Kursk Oblast, fighting with the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been going on for two weeks now. A counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the region, as well as in Belgorod and Bryansk Oblasts.

On August 16, Belousov addressed the servicemen participating in the special military operation as part of the 74-1 separate guards motorized rifle Zvenigorod-Berlin Order of Suvorov II degree and Kutuzov brigade.